Media Photos of the Week: Manchester City win, Texas school shooting and a panda by The Hill staff - 05/27/22 5:28 PM ET A formerly sunken boat sits on cracked earth hundreds of feet from what is now the shoreline at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, where water levels have declined dramatically in Boulder City, Ariz., on May 22. Lake Mead has dropped below 1,050 feet, a milestone level as the Las Vegas valley's water supply dwindles during a 22-year drought. Jim Ruymen/UPI Photo The last New York City public payphone is removed on Seventh Avenue on May 23. The city began removing payphones in 2015 and replacing them with public Wi-Fi hotspots. John Angelillo/UPI Photo Director Ali Abbasi poses for photographers at the photo call for the film "Holy Spider'" at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in southern France on May 23. Associated Press/Petros Giannakouris President Biden, right, jokes with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the Quad leaders summit meeting at Kantei Palace on May 24 in Tokyo. Associated Press/Evan Vucci People hold signs and chant slogans during a protest against the Quad summit Tuesday in Tokyo. President Biden arrived in Japan after his visit to South Korea as part of a tour of Asia aimed at reassuring allies in the region. Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. Associated Press/Dario Lopez-Mills A girl cries, comforted by two adults, outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center, where grief counseling was offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. A teenage gunman killed 19 young children in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, in the deadliest U.S. school shooting in years. Allison Dinner/AFP/Getty Images Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf virtually delivers his opening statement during a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations hearing entitled “Formula Safety and Supply: Protecting the Health of America’s Babies” on May 25. Anna Rose Layden “Triston” the clown marches for the first time after two years of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions kept them from celebrating Peruvian Clown Day, in Lima, Peru, on May 25. Professional clowns gather annually on this date to honor the beloved clown “Tony Perejil” who died on May 25, 1987, and was known as “the clown of the poor” because he performed in low-income neighborhoods to which he would donate a portion of his earnings. Associated Press/Martin Mejia Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters marched to the French Embassy to demand that France leave Africa, on the occasion of the Africa Day, in Pretoria, South Africa, on May 25. Associated Press/Themba Hadebe Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand laugh at a joke during a photo op prior to their meeting with senators on May 25. Greg Nash Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who is running for governor against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) this year, interrupts a news conference headed by Abbott in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25. Associated Press/Dario Lopez-Mills Pallbearers wheel the casket of Aaron Salter Jr. during a funeral service at The Chapel at Crosspoint on May 25 in Getzville, N.Y. Salter Jr. was killed in the Buffalo supermarket shooting on May 14. Associated Press/Joshua Bessex Sheng Yi, a female panda, reacts inside the panda enclosure at the National Zoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 25. The third cub of Giant Panda couple Xing Xing and Liang Liang from China, Sheng Yi turns 1 year old on May 31. Associated Press/Vincent Thian Joseph Avila, left, prays while holding flowers honoring the victims killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25. Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing at least 19 fourth graders and their two teachers. Associated Press/Jae C. Hong George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna Floyd, looks at the historic executive order President Biden will sign to advance effective, accountable policing and strengthen public safety during an event held in the East Room of The White House on May 25. Oliver Contreras/UPI Photo An Army soldier salutes as American flags are placed in front of more than 280,000 headstones of U.S. military personnel buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on May 26 in preparation for Memorial Day. People cheer as actor Johnny Depp arrives for trial at a Fairfax County courthouse on May 27 in Fairfax, Va. Closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial, brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, begins today. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images Photos curated by Greg Nash, Anna Rose Layden and Madeline Monroe. 