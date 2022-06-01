George Conway: Time to end ‘ridiculous’ Durham probe

Attorney and prominent critic of former President Trump George Conway is calling for an end to special counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the U.S. government’s investigation of Trump’s 2016 campaign for president and it’s alleged ties to Russia.

“I hope it’s headed into the trash can. The Justice Department should put an end to this ridiculous investigation now. This case was a joke,” Conway said Wednesday on MSNBC. “There was nothing here to begin with.”

Conway argued Durham’s probe was “designed to get a bunch of stuff out into the public domain to get people excited” and dismissed it as “a sideshow.”

On Tuesday, a jury found Michael Sussmann, a lawyer who represented former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic Party, not guilty of lying to the FBI regarding Durham’s investigation.

Sussmann was a key figure in Durham’s probe, which was launched three years ago and has largely failed to prove claims from Trump and his allies that a politically motivated “witch hunt” into alleged ties between him and Russia was carried out by federal law enforcement.

Conway said on Wednesday that Durham’s probe has not “cast any doubt” on the legitimacy of the investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia.