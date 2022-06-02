Camera falls during live CNN interview with top Biden aide

An interview with a top White House economic adviser on CNN was cut short Wednesday when a camera fell down in the middle a back-and-forth with host Jake Tapper.

Tapper was grilling Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council-one, on the ongoing baby formula shortage when the snafu occurred.

“I don’t need the FDA to investigate itself to come to the judgment that they did not act quickly enough. And on behalf of all the frustrated moms and dads and guardians out there, I hope you don’t either,” Tapper told Deese during one especially tense portion of the Wednesday interview.

“These are really serious safety judgments, and you’re absolutely right that people are right to be frustrated,” Deese responded. “But when the FDA gos to a facility and conducts an investigation, that has to be done thoroughly and in their best scientific judgement.”

Then suddenly, the camera Deese was using on The White House lawn started to fall.

“Woah woah woah,” Deese shouted before disappearing from the frame and the signal cut off.

“Our camera fell down,” Tapper said with a smirk before moving on with his afternoon show.