Tomi Lahren inks deal with conservative media outlet Outkick

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/02/22 4:56 PM ET
Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren has reached an agreement with OutKick to join the outlet as host of an evening program on its online platforms.

In addition, Lahren will join the Fox News Audio network as the exclusive voice of Fox News Commentary, starting on Monday.

Lahren’s evening show will be based out of OutKick’s studios in Nashville beginning on June 20. New episodes will air every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. on demand on YouTube and on OutKick’s social channels.

“Tomi has amassed a loyal following throughout her career, and we are excited to bring her signature style and insights to our highly-engaged audience at OutKick where she will be an invaluable addition to our expanding programming lineup,” said Gary Schreier, OutKick’s senior vice president.

Already a contributor on Fox News, Lahren has amassed a large social media following and public profile after bursting onto the conservative media scene during the rise of former President Trump.

As a host for The Blaze, Lahren’s short and often biting conservative commentary clips were widely circulated on social media during the months leading to the 2016 election.

