Reuters photographer, cameraman injured in east Ukraine

A Reuters photographer and a cameraman suffered injuries while traveling in eastern Ukraine on Friday between the cities of Rubizhne and Sievierodonetsk, the news outlet reported.

Cameraman Pavel Klimov suffered an arm fracture and photographer Alexander Ermochenko was treated for a small shrapnel wound while their vehicle, which Russian-backed forces had provided them, came under fire, according to Reuters.

Separatists had assigned a driver to the journalists, who died during the incident, a Reuters spokesperson confirmed in a statement provided to The Hill, though the news outlet said the identity of their driver could not immediately be discerned.

“Reuters extends its deepest sympathies to the family of the driver for their loss,” the Reuters spokesperson said.

A request for comment by Reuters was not returned by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

The development comes as Russia, initially unsuccessful in capturing Kyiv, has instead set its sights on capturing southern and eastern Ukraine.

Russian forces seek to control remaining holdout cities in the Luhansk province of Ukraine — Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk. Russian-backed separatists and the Russian military have controlled the rest of the province, The Associated Press reported.

The United States has dipped into the $40 billion package to Ukraine that Congress passed last month, sending a $700 million weapons package, which includes advanced rocket systems, to the country.

Updated 12:03 p.m.