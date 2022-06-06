SiriusXM hires Steve Scully to host new show in Chris Cuomo’s vacated timeslot

SiriusXM radio has tapped longtime political journalist Steve Scully to host a daytime show on its P.O.T.U.S. Politics channel in the time slot formerly occupied by former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

Scully, currently senior vice president at Washington, D.C.’s Bipartisan Policy Center, will host a show starting this week titled “The Briefing with Steve Scully” on weekdays from noon to 2 p.m. ET.

In a brief description of the program, SiriusXM said Scully’s show “will consider all sides and every perspective, helping listeners stay on top of what’s happening within the Beltway and beyond.”

Before joining the Bipartisan Policy Center, Scully spent more than three decades at C-SPAN as a political editor, covering six presidential administrations and dozens of sessions of Congress. For years, his work appeared across all C-SPAN’s platforms, including its flagship political program “Washington Journal.”

Scully said the new show will give him an opportunity to merge the efforts of the Bipartisan Policy Center and that of SiriusXM as the radio broadcaster aims to grow the audiences for its political news and talk programs, currently featuring hosts including Julie Mason, Michael Smerconish and Dan Abrams.

In addition to the weekday show on satellite radio, Scully will continue to host regular events in collaboration with the Bipartisan Policy Center, some of which are slated to air on the P.O.T.U.S. Politics channel. Those events will “encourage fierce debate while also seeking common ground for practical results that will enact real, positive changes for the country,” SiriusXM said.

“We can have these conversations and discussions and maybe in some way bridge the partisan political divide that seems so deep right now,” Scully told The Hill.

Scully added that his vision for the weekday show is to provide listeners with an up-to-the-minute accounting of what is driving the news cycle each day and feature guests who will break down the key issues shaping the daily political and policymaking debate.

“This is going to be more driven toward, ‘tell me what’s new since my morning newsletter or the morning newspaper. Let me better understand complex issues that are happening out there,’ ” he said.

Scully was briefly suspended from C-SPAN in 2020 after sending tweets revealing he was seeking advice on how to handle attacks from then-President Trump from White House aide Anthony Scaramucci.

Cuomo quit hosting his noon show on SiriusXM’s P.O.T.U.S. Politics channel late last year after being fired by CNN following an ethics and personal conduct scandal stemming from accusations of sexual misconduct against his brother Andrew, the former governor of New York.

–Updated at 9:28 a.m.