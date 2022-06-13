trending:

Production company planning film about Matt Drudge

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/13/22 2:41 PM ET

A movie and television production company says it has acquired the rights to a movie about conservative media figure Matt Drudge.

Prospect Park, a production company founded by media executive Jeff Kwatinetz, has secured the rights to “The Drudge Revolution,” which will be based on a book by journalist Matthew Lysiak, CNN reported on Monday.

“At its heart, Matthew’s brilliant script is both a fascinating character portrait of a troubled and fearless man full of contradictions, and a deep dive into the disruptor who used the internet to challenge and break up the American Elite’s narrative,” Ben Hurwitz, who is overseeing the project, told CNN.

Drudge is one of the most prominent conservative media figures of the last several decades, founding the news aggregator website Drudge Report that pulls in tens of millions of page views a day. He was one of several conservative media figures who rose to prominence during the Monica Lewinsky scandal that rocked former President Clinton’s presidency.

Drudge was portrayed by actor and comedian Billy Eichner in the recent Clinton-focused television series “Impeachment: An American Crime Story.”

