NotedDC — Cheney fundraiser to be held in July

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is set to haul in more money for her reelection campaign from a fundraiser next month hosted by former Republican National Committee treasurer Tony Parker and his wife Claire Buchan Parker, according to an invite obtained by NotedDC.

Cheney, vice chair of the House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot who will feature prominently at the panel’s hearings beginning this week, is locked in a hotly contested primary against Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman.

Trump and his allies have targeted Cheney, who was ousted from a House Republican leadership post last year, over her vocal criticism of the former president. Cheney’s critics have especially taken aim at her work helping lead the Jan. 6 panel.

Other hosts of the July 11 fundraiser include former political adviser Bobbie Kilberg, former trade representative Susan Schwab and former Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.). Attendees must pay at least $250 while co-host contributions are set at $2,900.

Cheney has raised millions of dollars for her reelection bid. The July fundraiser follows a March event for Cheney, attended by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), that reportedly brought in more than $500,000.





Biden makes moves on gun control bill

President Biden and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) met Tuesday to discuss ongoing negotiations on gun violence-related legislation as Democrats hang onto hope that they will get enough Republicans on board to pass some type of reform.

And while Biden called for a ban on assault-style weapons along with “comprehensive” background checks, Murphy said those measures won’t be included in a bill from negotiators since they would not get the necessary 60 votes.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), the lead GOP negotiator, won’t be answering Biden’s wants, either. The Hill’s Alex Bolton reported this week that senators were also not considering raising the purchasing age from 18 to 21.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden told Murphy “to find a compromise and urged him to get the strongest possible result.”



MCCONAUGHEY’S MOMENT

As a native of Uvalde, Texas, the school shooting hit close to home for actor Matthew McConaughey, leading him to meet with Biden at the White House on Tuesday.

In an emotional speech at the press briefing podium, the actor urged Congress to pass legislation and rise above party politics, calling the issue nonpartisan.

“There is not a Democratic or Republican value in one single act of these shooters. None. But people in power have failed to act,” McConaughey said.

The Hill’s Judy Kurtz has more on McConaughey’s plea to Republicans





Biden, Harris head West

President Biden heads to Los Angeles on Wednesday to host the Ninth Summit of the Americas and plans to give opening remarks later in the week.

Vice President Harris, who has been tapped to address the migrant crisis stemming from Central America’s Northern Triangle, will also travel to L.A. for the summit.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: A senior administration official told reporters that the event will provide “an opportunity for us to come together as a hemisphere to tackle some of the top concerns of the people in the region, including obtaining and sustaining economic prosperity, climate change, the migration crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic.”



Mexican President announced he will skip the summit—a move in response to the White House snubbing Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela from the event. Mexico Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard is still scheduled to attend, according to the White House program for the event. (You can read the full summit schedule here.)

Read more from The Hill about the event and the Mexican leader’s decision

➤ While in “LaLa Land,” Biden will also sit down for his first late-night interview with Jimmy Kimmel, whose ABC show tapes in Hollywood.





DEMS RATCHET UP FOX CRITICISM

Democrats are railing against Fox News after the network signaled it does not plan to offer continuous coverage of Thursday’s prime-time Jan. 6 hearings.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) called it a “cowardly” decision for Fox to push the hearings over to Fox Business, which doesn’t draw nearly as many viewers as Fox News does.

“After all of the false facts that Fox News has allowed to be put on the air by its commentators and everyone else, they have an obligation to show the true facts by allowing the hearing to be seen by their listeners,” Schumer said Tuesday.

Conservative prime-time hosts for the network — Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity — have repeatedly portrayed the House select committee as illegitimate and partisan.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee picked another fight with Fox during its hearing on domestic extremism Tuesday by tweeting a video accusing Carlson of “peddling” the “great replacement theory.”

The theory, that there is an effort to replace white Americans with immigrants and people of color, made headlines after the suspect in the Buffalo, N.Y., mass shooting cited it.

While Carlson was not named in the shooter’s manifesto, critics have long accused him of spreading the theory — claims Fox has previously rejected.

What to watch: The House will vote on a resolution Wednesday to condemn the theory, and while it isn’t likely many Republicans will vote on it, it will give Democrats the opportunity to put them on the record.





