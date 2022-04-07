Five highlights from Jackson’s Senate confirmation vote

Members of the Senate made history on Thursday, voting 53-47 to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, the first Black woman and a former public defender ever to have been confirmed to the high court.

Three Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in voting to confirm Jackson.

Vice President Harris — the first Black, Asian American and the first woman to hold the No. 2 position — presided over the vote.

Harris underscored the historic aspect of the occasion in her remarks during the day.

“I do believe it is a very important statement about who we are as a nation, that we have just made a decision to put this extraordinary jurist on the highest court of our land. It’s a good statement about who we are,” Harris said while leaving the Capitol after the vote.

President Biden is slated to hold an event with Jackson on Friday.

Here are five takeaways from Jackson’s confirmation vote:

Three Republicans voted for Jackson

While the Senate confirmation vote for Jackson largely fell along partisan lines, three moderate Republicans sided with all 50 Senate Democrats to clear her nomination. Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) voted for Jackson.

All three Republican lawmakers voted with their Democratic colleagues earlier this week to discharge her nomination for a vote to the full Senate and signaled they would vote to confirm her.

“After reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s extensive record, watching much of her hearing testimony, and meeting with her twice in person, I have concluded that she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court,” Collins said in a statement late last month. “I will, therefore, vote to confirm her to this position.”

“While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity,” Romney said in his own statement.

Collins and Murkowski had previously voted to confirm her for her position on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) also voted to confirm her for the position, but he voted against her confirmation on the high court this time around.

CBC members celebrated the vote

A celebratory press conference was held by members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) following the Senate’s vote to confirm Jackson; more than 12 CBC House lawmakers went to the Senate to watch the vote.

“Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Fannie Lou Hamer, Shirley Chisholm and the ancestors are smiling down from Heaven. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has been confirmed to the United States Supreme Court,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) tweeted. “Another big step in America’s march toward a more perfect union has been taken.”

“This day will be remembered in History. There have been 115 SCOTUS Justices, but there has never before been a Black woman Justice. Ketanji Brown Jackson has moved the needle on what is achievable for Black women everywhere. She will be an exemplary Supreme Court Justice!” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) tweeted.

In total, about two dozen House lawmakers watched the vote, including those from the CBC.

Final tally delayed by Rand Paul

The final tally of the vote was delayed by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who would later vote “no” against Jackson’s confirmation. Paul delayed the vote by 25 minutes, and finally voted from the GOP cloak room because he was not wearing a suit, according to Politico.

One NBC News journalist, Sahil Kapur, quipped about the incident: “They abolished the Supreme Court filibuster in 2017 but Rand Paul seems to have found a loophole.”

During a White House briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the Kentucky Republican wearing more casual clothing.

“Is that an appropriate way to vote on a historic occasion like this?” a reporter asked her.

“I will tell you I’m not spending a lot of time, nor is the president, thinking about the dress code of Rand Paul today. We’re thinking about the historic confirmation of an eminently qualified Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Not really worried about his khakis,” Psaki said.

Romney stayed to applaud Jackson’s historic vote

Romney and Murkowski were the two Republican senators who remained with Senate Democrats in the chamber to give Jackson a standing ovation after her nomination vote was closed by Harris.

In footage circulated online, one could hear the thunderous applause following her confirmation vote while a slew of lawmakers exited the Senate floor. One video shows Romney clapping while standing at his desk.

Jackson watched with Biden

President Biden and Jackson watched the confirmation vote in the White House Roosevelt Room, where photographers were allowed to capture their reactions while the results of the tally came in.

The two posed together in a selfie after the Senate voted to confirm her to the Supreme Court.

“Judge Jackson’s confirmation was a historic moment for our nation. We’ve taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America. She will be an incredible Justice, and I was honored to share this moment with her,” Biden tweeted, with a photo of them together.

Biden is slated to hold an event with Jackson on Friday.