Grassley: Republicans won’t repeal ObamaCare if they recapture Senate

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said at a town hall meeting that Republicans would not attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act if they take back the Senate in November.

The admission came after the senator, who is running for an eighth term, was asked how the party planned to get Americans affordable health care.

“It’s not repealing the Affordable Care Act, if that’s your question,” Grassley said Monday in Waukon, Iowa. “Yes, I’m saying that I would not — we’re not going to repeal the Affordable Care Act,” he added after the questioner pushed further.

A few moments later, he clarified he could not speak for other Republicans in the Senate but that he would not work to repeal the health care law, also commonly referred to as ObamaCare, despite his opposition to the legislation when it was introduced and ultimately passed.

The comment came about a week after the White House celebrated the 12th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act, with former President Obama making his first return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue since leaving office.

A Grassley spokesman, in a statement to The Washington Post, said his remarks were just a prediction.

“While noting that he can’t speak for all of his colleagues, he predicted that the law wouldn’t be repealed in its entirety,” Grassley spokesman Taylor Foy told the outlet.

“In previous county meetings, Grassley has also noted that the focus should be on how to improve the existing health care system, including reducing the cost of prescription drugs — a priority that he’s led in a bipartisan fashion.”

Republicans attempted several times to repeal the health care law during the Trump presidency when they controlled all branches of government, but the efforts failed.

The Affordable Care Act covers more than 30 million Americans who have difficulty affording health insurance.

“Twelve years ago, I proudly stood beside President Barack Obama as he signed into law the most consequential expansion of health care in generations: the Affordable Care Act,” President Biden said during a celebration marking the law’s anniversary. “With the stroke of a pen — after decades of tireless efforts — millions of Americans gained peace of mind.”

