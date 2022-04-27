Warren trying to ‘light the fire of urgency’ among Democrats

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) says she is seeking to “light the fire of urgency” among Democrats ahead of the midterm elections.

“My job right now is to light the fire of urgency. We can’t waste a single day,” she said in an interview with Politico Tuesday, adding that the struggles of Americans create “an urgency that Democrats need to respond to.”

“That’s why we’re here,” the senator also said. “We’re not here to fight cultural wars. We’re here to make a real difference in the lives of people who need us.”

Warren has previously highlighted the importance of Democrats delivering on promises of “meaningful change” to spark action in voters.

“To put it bluntly: if we fail to use the months remaining before the elections to deliver on more of our agenda, Democrats are headed toward big losses in the midterms,” she wrote in a New York Times op-ed earlier this month

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate specifically referenced the Build Back Better agenda, the need to “abolish the filibuster” and the “cancellation” of a significant amount of student loan debt.

“Like many Americans, I’m frustrated by our failure to get big things done — things that are both badly needed and very popular with all Americans,” the Massachusetts Democrat also wrote. “While Republican politicians obstruct many efforts to improve people’s lives and many swear loyalty to the Big Lie, the urgency of the next election bears down on us.”

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has voiced optimism about Republicans’ chances in the midterm elections, though he has noted the right candidates are needed.

“From an atmospheric point of view, it’s a perfect storm of problems for the Democrats,” McConnell said. “How could you screw this up? It’s actually possible. And we’ve had some experience with that in the past.”

“In the Senate, if you look at where we have to compete in order to get into a majority, there are places that are competitive in the general election. So you can’t nominate somebody who’s just sort of unacceptable to a broader group of people and win. We had that experience in 2010 and 2012,” he added.