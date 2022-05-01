Schumer says Ukraine aid package to include Russian oligarch seizure provision

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday said a massive Ukraine aid package would include a provision to allow the U.S. to seize and sell Russian oligarchs’ assets, then send the proceeds to Ukraine.

“Ukraine needs all the help it can get and, at the same time, we need all the assets we can put together to give Ukraine the aid it needs,” Schumer told reporters, according to Reuters.

“It’s time for sanctioned Russian oligarchs to be held accountable for the ill-gotten wealth that they have received,” the senator added.

Schumer said the provision would also make it a criminal offense to knowingly obtain funds from “corrupt dealings” with the Russian government.

Schumer’s remarks come after President Biden last week announced that he would request $33 billion for additional security, economic and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of the besieged country.

“The cost of this fight, it’s not cheap. But caving to aggression is going to be more costly if we allow it to happen,” Biden said on Thursday.

The Biden administration also said he would request that Congress pass new legislation to permit his plan to use seized funds from oligarchs to assist Ukraine.

The proposal is expected to receive bipartisan support in Congress, but its passage could be complicated by the administration’s push for additional funding for the COVID-19 pandemic response as well.

The White House and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have expressed support for passing the two items together, despite GOP resistance to parts of the the COVID funding.

The Department of Justice launched a KleptoCapture task force in March, assembling a team of its experts in sanctions, money laundering, tax enforcement and anti-corruption to prosecute those who seek to evade the punishing sanctions the U.S. has imposed on Russia.

“We are joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private jets. We are coming for your ill-begotten gains,” Biden said during his State of the Union address.