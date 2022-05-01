trending:

Senate

Sen. Bennet tests positive for COVID-19

by Monique Beals - 05/01/22 9:05 PM ET
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Thursday, July 15, 2021 to discuss the Child Tax Credit payments being sent out.
Greg Nash

Sen. Michael Bennet (D- Colo.) on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, after cases among his colleagues delayed some Senate business last week.

“I am vaccinated and boosted and thankfully experiencing only minor, cold-like symptoms,” Bennet said in a statement announcing his diagnosis.  

“I will work virtually while quarantining in Denver according to the guidance set forth by the Senate Attending Physician,” he added.

The Colorado Democrat’s positive test comes during the White House correspondent’s weekend, when gatherings went ahead despite the lingering COVID risk.

Votes surrounding the Biden administration’s nominees for the Federal Reserve and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) were put on hold last week after Vice President Harris, along with Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), tested positive for COVID-19. 

Democrats can still confirm the nominees even without Bennet or others, if they pick up Republican support.

