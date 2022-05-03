Romney backs opinion, says leaker should be punished

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Tuesday joined other Republicans in saying that they would support a Supreme Court’s draft ruling — if made final — that would overturn the high court’s 1973 ruling that allows for federal level abortion protections, but urged that whoever leaked the draft should be punished.

“If the leaked draft opinion reflects the final outcome, it is a decision I support. The sanctity of human life is a foundational American principle. Laws regarding abortion would be returned to the people and their elected representatives,” Romney said in a statement.

“The breach of the Court’s deliberative process, however, is an appalling affront against a critical institution and should be fully investigated and those responsible should be punished,” the former presidential candidate added.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) agreed with Romney on both the possible reversal of Roe v. Wade and that the leak was a “breach of trust” being used to intimidate the high court.

“If this report is true, this is nothing short of a massive victory for life and will save the lives of millions of innocent babies. But while I continue to wait for the Supreme Court’s ultimate opinion, I am appalled by the shocking breach of trust posed by this leak,” Cruz tweeted.

“This is a blatant attempt to intimidate the Court through public pressure rather than reasoned argument,” he continued. “I hope my fellow former clerks and the entire legal community will join me in denouncing this egregious breach of trust.”

A draft majority opinion apparently written in February by conservative Justice Samuel Alito and obtained by Politico on Monday, indicated it would overturn the federal level’s abortion protections and would have states, instead, decide individually on abortion protections.

A final opinion is expected to be published in the next two months, and it is not clear if the high court’s decision will stand by the purported drafting ruling to ultimately strike down Roe v. Wade.

Within hours of Politico’s reporting, Republicans came forward to say they would support the decision.

“I hope and pray that what appears to be Justice Alito’s well-written and well-reasoned draft in fact reflects the majority view of the Court,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) tweeted.

“I will say, if this is the Court’s opinion, it’s a heck of an opinion. Voluminously researched, tightly argued, and morally powerful,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) urged for the leaker of the draft ruling to be investigated while also voicing his support for overturning Roe v. Wade.

“The Supreme Court & the DOJ must get to the bottom of this leak immediately using every investigative tool necessary,” Cotton tweeted. “In the meantime, Roe was egregiously wrong from the beginning & I pray the Court follows the Constitution & allows the states to once again protect unborn life.”