Cruz calls Supreme Court leak ‘corrosive,’ ‘destructive’

Sen Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said on Tuesday that he was “flabbergasted” over the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion regarding the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

In an interview with Fox Business’s “Varney & Co.,” Cruz said that “I got to say, last night when the news broke of a leaked draft opinion, I was flabbergasted. It is truly stunning.”

“In over two centuries of our nation’s history … this has never happened,” he said referring to the leak of the draft opinion.

He added that “this is as corrosive, as destructive to the Supreme Court as we’ve ever seen.”

Cruz alleged that the leak spiraled into eventually breaching the trust of the people of the country.

He alleged that “some angry left-wing law clerk” was responsible for “breaching the trust of his or her justice.”

Cruz added that this then resulted in a breach in the trust of the Supreme Court, “who breached the trust to the American people and took a first draft of an opinion and decided to leak it to everyone.”

The draft of the opinion obtained by Politico and published Monday is one of the most unprecedented leaks in the history of the Supreme Court. Chief Justice Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft on Tuesday and has launched an investigation into the leak.

In the almost five minute interview, Cruz said that he believes the reason the draft was leaked is because “some left wing presumably law clerk wanted to put political pressure on the five justices that presumably are in the majority right now.”

He added that “in the days and weeks and months” after the first draft, there are “hundreds and sometimes thousands of edits.”

According to Cruz, whoever responsible for the leak should be fired instantly, be prosecuted and serve “real jail time for violating the confidences of the Supreme Court.”

In a tweet late Monday after the opinion was published, Cruz said, “This is a blatant attempt to intimidate the Court through public pressure rather than reasoned argument.”

Cruz joins other Republicans including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.). in calling for an investigation into the leak.