Warren rebukes leaked Supreme Court opinion: ‘We are gonna fight back’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Tuesday ripped into the leaked Supreme Court opinion that would reverse the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, vowing to “fight back” over abortion rights.

In video posted to Twitter, Warren blasts the Supreme Court amid its pending decision in a case involving abortion restrictions while speaking to a group of demonstrators in front of the court.

“I am angry because an extremist United States Supreme Court thinks they can impose their extremist views on all of the women of this country, and they are wrong,” Warren said to cheers from supporters.

“I am angry because we have reached the culmination of what Republicans have been fighting for, angling for, for decades now, and we are gonna fight back.”

Warren said women with fewer resources will suffer the most if the Supreme Court follows through on the move to reverse the landmark ruling, as access to abortion will be significantly curtailed.

“This will fall on the young women who have been abused, who are victims of incest,” Warren continued. “This will fall on those who have been raped, this will fall on mothers who are already struggling to work three jobs to be able to support the children they have.”

“I have seen the world where abortion is illegal,” Warren concluded. “We are not going back, not ever.”

Democrats and some GOP lawmakers have lashed out after Politico on Monday night published a draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that signaled the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which established the constitutional right to abortion.

Warren and other progressive lawmakers have used the leaked document to renew their calls for Congress to pass abortion protection legislation.

“Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wrote in a tweet on Monday. “And if there aren’t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes.”