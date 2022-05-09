In shift, Democrats de-link Ukraine aid from COVID-19 money

Democrats are moving to quickly pass nearly $40 billion in new Ukraine aid, which will not be linked to a stalled coronavirus package.

Democrats are proposing nearly $40 billion in new assistance, above the roughly $33 billion requested by the Biden administration. The extra funding from Congress would include an additional $3.4 billion for both military and humanitarian assistance in addition to the money requested by the White House, two sources confirmed to The Hill.

The proposal could be on the House floor as soon as Tuesday, one source told The Hill. Whether it could also pass the Senate by the end of the week depends on if all 100 senators could work out a time agreement and when the House sends over the legislation.

The Ukraine aid will not be attached to a $10 billion coronavirus assistance package, a source confirmed. That package has been stuck for weeks in the Senate because Republicans are demanding an amendment vote to prevent the administration from lifting a Trump-era border health policy.

Democrats had eyed linking the two and the idea had support from both Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the White House. But Republicans had vowed to block the Ukraine package if the COVID-19 funds were attached.

“[Biden] has communicated to congressional leadership that he wants pass Ukraine aid first without Covid $ given opposition by senate GOP,” a congressional source said in an email.

The source added that the coronavirus aid would then be a separate bill and “both would originate in the House.”

A spokesperson for Sen. Richard Shelby (Ala.), the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said that there wasn’t yet a deal and negotiations are ongoing.