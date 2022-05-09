trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Senate passes security bill for Supreme Court family members

by Jordain Carney - 05/09/22 7:43 PM ET
Protesters are seen outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 after the leak of a draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito preparing for the court to overturn Roe v. Wade later this year.
Greg Nash
Protesters are seen outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 after the leak of a draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito preparing for the court to overturn Roe v. Wade later this year.

The Senate on Monday easily cleared a bill to extend security protections to the immediate family members of Supreme Court justices.

The bill — spearheaded by Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Chris Coons (D-Del.) — passed the Senate by unanimous consent, meaning all 100 senators had to sign off in order for it to pass without a formal vote.

It still now heads to the House for passage. 

“Threats to the physical safety of Supreme Court Justices and their families are disgraceful, and attempts to intimidate and influence the independence of our judiciary cannot be tolerated,” Cornyn said in a statement. 

“I’m glad the Senate quickly approved this measure to extend Supreme Court police protection to family members, and the House must take up and pass it immediately,” he added. 

Coons, in a statement, said that he was “glad to see this bipartisan bill unanimously pass the Senate in order to extend security protection to the families of Supreme Court members.”

The bill would formally allow the Supreme Court of the United States Police to provide around-the-clock protection to family members, in line with the security some executive and congressional officials get. 

The bill was introduced by the two senators on Thursday, roughly three days after the leak of the draft decision, penned by Justice Samuel Alito, that would strike down the constitutional right to an abortion. Politico, citing a source, reported that four other justices — Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett — were prepared to vote with Alito, giving them a majority to strike down Roe. 

The report sparked near immediate protests outside the Supreme Court, where law enforcement officials subsequently put up a “non-scalable” fence.

Groups gathered over the weekend to protest outside the homes of Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts, while a group is also planning to hold a “vigil” outside Alito’s home on Monday night. 

Tags Chris Coons John Cornyn Samuel Alito

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Abortion battle moves to homes of ...
  2. NPR reporter says ‘leading ...
  3. DeSantis signs bill establishing ...
  4. Esper recalls ‘outlandish’ Trump ...
  5. Former national security officials ...
  6. Florida tilts toward Trump amid ...
  7. Senate eyes quick passage of security ...
  8. McConnell criticizes protests outside ...
  9. Leaks raise concern Ukraine will ...
  10. GOP calls for SCOTUS probe set off ...
  11. Senate passes security bill for ...
  12. From court packing to leaking to ...
  13. Pentagon: Russian military continues ...
  14. Police identify Americans who ...
  15. McConnell says national abortion ban ...
  16. Does America really want real news on ...
  17. Massachusetts grandmother lost her ...
  18. Biden admin announces expansion of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video