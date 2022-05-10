Ted Cruz: Democrats won’t ‘call off their goons’ protesting outside homes of justices

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) compared recent demonstrations outside the homes of Supreme Court Justice by abortion rights activists to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, that was carried out by supporters of former President Trump.

“It’s complete hypocrisy. You see this in the corporate media, you this among Democrats,” Cruz said during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program on Monday. “On January 6 of 2021, you had tens of thousands of people peacefully protesting and yet the corporate media and Democrats slandered them with the made-up term insurrectionists.”

“And yet in this instance they (Democrats) are not willing to call off their goons,” Cruz added. “Even now as this has the potential to escalate and escalate further.”

Cruz made the comparison while commenting on recent protests outside the homes of several justices to the high court following news of a draft opinion that showed the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case granting women a right to have an abortion.

Like many congressional Republicans and conservative pundits, Cruz has praised the court’s apparent stance on Roe and raised concern about how the draft opinion was leaked to Politico last week, as the official opinion of the court has yet to be given.

Some Republicans have said the demonstrations outside the homes of the justices in metro Washington, D.C., in recent days amount to an attempt to intimidate the judges. There have so far been no reported instances of violence against the justices, their family members or property, though the Senate this week passed a measure funding additional security for members of the court.

Asked about the protests this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden supports Americans’ rights to peaceably assemble, so long as laws regarding intimidation of public officials are not broken.

“Yes, we are a country that promotes democracy, and we certainly allow for peaceful protest in a range of places in the country,” Psaki told reporters on Monday. “None of it should violate the law; no one is suggesting that. And it should never resort to violence, to threats, to intimidation in any way, shape, or form. But that is what our position is and the President’s position is.”

Cruz’s comparison of the demonstrators outside the justices’ homes to those at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 harkens back to previous comments the senator made referring to the supporters of President Trump who breached the Capitol as carrying out a “terrorist attack.”

Cruz later appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program and apologized for the remarks, calling them “a mistake.”