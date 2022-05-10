Garcetti ‘likely knew or should have known’ about alleged harassment, Senate report finds

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) released a report on Tuesday that said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) was likely aware of allegations regarding a former senior advisor’s misconduct.

The investigation included 15 witnesses, examinations of 26 depositions and a review of other evidence like texts and emails.

“Grassley’s investigative staff concluded that Garcetti likely knew, or should have known, that his former senior advisor was sexually harassing and making racist remarks toward multiple individuals,” Grassley’s office said in a press release.

“These findings contradict Garcetti’s testimony at a nominations hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,” the release added.

The report comes after Los Angeles police officer Matt Garza sued the city over allegations that Garcetti’s former chief of staff, Rick Jacobs, made sexual comments to him and sexually harassed him.

Garza, who was also a former bodyguard for the mayor, claimed Garcetti knew about the harassment and took no action to stop it.

Though Grassley’s staff reportedly “made multiple offers to speak with Garcetti,” the mayor’s office did not schedule a discussion with the senator.

The Hill has reached out to Garcetti and the White House for comment.

An earlier report, which was commissioned by the city of Los Angeles, cleared Garcetti of those allegations in January before his nomination to be the U.S. ambassador to India advanced.

But both Grassley and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) put a hold on Garcetti’s nomination amid the claims.