Van Hollen had minor stroke, plans return to Senate this week

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) announced on Sunday that he had been treated for a minor stroke but would return to his work in the Senate later this week.

“Earlier today, an angiogram indicated that I had experienced a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of my head,” the 63-year-old said in a statement.

“Fortunately, I have been informed that there are no long-term effects or damage as a result of this incident, but my doctors have advised that out of an abundance of caution, I remain under observation for a few days,” he added.

Van Hollen said he was admitted to George Washington University Hospital after experiencing symptoms including lightheadedness and neck pain while delivering a speech.

Earlier on Sunday, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman announced that he had suffered a stroke but expected to make a “a full recovery.”

“I hadn’t been feeling well, but was so focused on the campaign that I ignored the signs and just kept going. On Friday it finally caught up with me. I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long,” Fetterman said in a statement.

“The good news is I’m feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage. I’m well on my way to a full recovery,” he added.