Van Hollen had minor stroke, plans return to Senate this week
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) announced on Sunday that he had been treated for a minor stroke but would return to his work in the Senate later this week.
“Earlier today, an angiogram indicated that I had experienced a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of my head,” the 63-year-old said in a statement.
“Fortunately, I have been informed that there are no long-term effects or damage as a result of this incident, but my doctors have advised that out of an abundance of caution, I remain under observation for a few days,” he added.
Van Hollen said he was admitted to George Washington University Hospital after experiencing symptoms including lightheadedness and neck pain while delivering a speech.
Earlier on Sunday, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman announced that he had suffered a stroke but expected to make a “a full recovery.”
“I hadn’t been feeling well, but was so focused on the campaign that I ignored the signs and just kept going. On Friday it finally caught up with me. I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long,” Fetterman said in a statement.
“The good news is I’m feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage. I’m well on my way to a full recovery,” he added.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.