Group cites Cruz role in Trump election claims in complaint to Texas state bar

A group that works to disbar lawyers who worked on former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election filed a complaint against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Wednesday.

“Mr. Cruz played a leading role in the effort to overturn the 2020 elections,” the 65 Project said in a letter to the State Bar of Texas.

“And while the same can be said about several other elected officials, Mr. Cruz’s involvement was manifestly different,” it added.

Cruz said in 2020 he was “ready to present the oral argument” before the Supreme Court if justices agreed to hear a case seeking to overturn Pennsylvania’s election results.

Wednesday’s letter said Cruz “chose to take on the role of lawyer and agreed to represent Mr. Trump and Pennsylvania Republicans in litigation before the U.S. Supreme Court.”

“In doing so, Mr. Cruz moved beyond his position as a United States senator and sought to use more than his Twitter account and media appearances to support Mr. Trump’s anti-democratic mission,” the group wrote.

“Mr. Cruz knew that the allegations he was echoing had already been reviewed and rejected by courts. And he knew that claims of voter fraud or the election being stolen were false,” it added.

The Hill has reached out to Cruz for comment.

Though there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud, the former president launched several legal efforts in key battleground states in an attempt to overturn his loss to President Biden.