trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Group cites Cruz role in Trump election claims in complaint to Texas state bar

by Monique Beals - 05/19/22 12:58 PM ET

A group that works to disbar lawyers who worked on former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election filed a complaint against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Wednesday.

“Mr. Cruz played a leading role in the effort to overturn the 2020 elections,” the 65 Project said in a letter to the State Bar of Texas.

“And while the same can be said about several other elected officials, Mr. Cruz’s involvement was manifestly different,” it added.

Cruz said in 2020 he was “ready to present the oral argument” before the Supreme Court if justices agreed to hear a case seeking to overturn Pennsylvania’s election results.

Wednesday’s letter said Cruz “chose to take on the role of lawyer and agreed to represent Mr. Trump and Pennsylvania Republicans in litigation before the U.S. Supreme Court.” 

“In doing so, Mr. Cruz moved beyond his position as a United States senator and sought to use more than his Twitter account and media appearances to support Mr. Trump’s anti-democratic mission,” the group wrote.

“Mr. Cruz knew that the allegations he was echoing had already been reviewed and rejected by courts. And he knew that claims of voter fraud or the election being stolen were false,” it added.

The Hill has reached out to Cruz for comment.

Though there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud, the former president launched several legal efforts in key battleground states in an attempt to overturn his loss to President Biden.

Tags 2020 election Ted Cruz Ted Cruz

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Speculation over whether Biden will ...
  2. Tale of two trials: How Sussmann is ...
  3. Fiona Hill says Putin ‘had to keep ...
  4. Conservative earthquake rocks Idaho
  5. Ten cities with highest median home ...
  6. Manchin blasts Biden energy policies ...
  7. Here are the Republicans who bucked ...
  8. House passes gasoline price-gouging ...
  9. Senate passes $40 billion Ukraine aid ...
  10. House passes bills to address baby ...
  11. Barnette blames Sean Hannity for loss ...
  12. Court rules SEC’s internal judges ...
  13. Clarence Thomas is right about ...
  14. Senate Democrats propose DOJ license ...
  15. Pelosi offers support for Maloney ...
  16. The four Democrats who bucked party ...
  17. China warns of dangerous situation ...
  18. House passes measure condemning ...
Load more

Video

See all Video