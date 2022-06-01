Murphy says ‘growing momentum’ on gun violence legislation after latest meeting of bipartisan group

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said on Wednesday there is “growing momentum” on gun violence legislation after another bipartisan senators meeting on the matter was held earlier that day.

“Today a group of eight bipartisan Senators met to continue negotiations on a gun violence bill that can get a broad, bipartisan vote in the Senate. This follows a similar meeting yesterday,” he tweeted. “There is growing momentum to get something done and we agreed on a plan to keep working.”

Murphy’s office did not immediately respond to a request for information on which lawmakers attended. Sen. John Cornyn’s office said the Texas Republican was not there.

Murphy’s comments come as lawmakers reignite calls for gun-related legislation following two deadly shootings in recent weeks in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.

Following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas, Murphy made an emotional plea to lawmakers to act on gun control.

“I’m here on this floor to beg — to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues — find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely,” he said the day of the shooting.

Last week, a group of bipartisan senators discussed “red flag” laws and background checks during a meeting in a Capitol basement office.

Among the attendees of that meeting were Murphy, Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), in addition to Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who called in.