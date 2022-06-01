trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Murphy says ‘growing momentum’ on gun violence legislation after latest meeting of bipartisan group

by Caroline Vakil - 06/01/22 8:15 PM ET
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Ct., speaks on a phone with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Wednesday morning, May 25, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Murphy took to the Senate floor Tuesday and demanded that lawmakers accomplish what they failed to do after 20 children, mostly 6 or 7 years old, and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut died on Dec. 14, 2012. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said on Wednesday there is “growing momentum” on gun violence legislation after another bipartisan senators meeting on the matter was held earlier that day.

“Today a group of eight bipartisan Senators met to continue negotiations on a gun violence bill that can get a broad, bipartisan vote in the Senate. This follows a similar meeting yesterday,” he tweeted. “There is growing momentum to get something done and we agreed on a plan to keep working.”

Murphy’s office did not immediately respond to a request for information on which lawmakers attended. Sen. John Cornyn’s office said the Texas Republican was not there.

Murphy’s comments come as lawmakers reignite calls for gun-related legislation following two deadly shootings in recent weeks in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas. 

Following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas, Murphy made an emotional plea to lawmakers to act on gun control.

“I’m here on this floor to beg — to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues — find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely,” he said the day of the shooting. 

Last week, a group of bipartisan senators discussed “red flag” laws and background checks during a meeting in a Capitol basement office.

Among the attendees of that meeting were Murphy, Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), in addition to Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who called in.

Tags Bill Cassidy Chris Murphy John Cornyn Lindsey Graham

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Durham probe takes massive hit with ...
  2. Cheney shoots down MyPillow CEO ...
  3. Texas state senator says Abbott ...
  4. Pelosi says House will move on ...
  5. Herschel Walker ‘mad’ at Trump ...
  6. Supreme Court puts counting of ...
  7. Five takeaways from the Amber Heard ...
  8. Biden’s ex daughter-in-law opens up ...
  9. Kellyanne Conway responds to ...
  10. JPMorgan Chase CEO warns of economic ...
  11. Ohio Senate race in virtual deadlock: ...
  12. White House to announce widespread ...
  13. White House cancels $5.8B in student ...
  14. Biden’s plan to ...
  15. Jury sides with Johnny Depp in libel ...
  16. Hidin’ Biden: The 16 long weeks ...
  17. Jan. 6 panel lays out inquiries for ...
  18. Police on Tulsa shooting: Officers ...
Load more

Video

See all Video