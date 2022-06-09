CEOs press senators on guns

The CEOs of more than 220 U.S. companies are pressing the Senate in a new letter to take action on gun violence.

The letter, first obtained by Axios, calls for the senators to “take bold urgent action to address our gun violence epidemic.”

Citing recent deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas and, Buffalo, N.Y., as well the 14 mass shootings that took place in between those incidents, the business leaders said the violence has “highlighted the lack of action” from the Senate.

“Among the affected are our employees, our customers, and the communities we work in” the CEOs wrote.

“We urge the Senate to take immediate action. Gun violence can be prevented. Our families, our communities, and our places of business are depending on you,” they added.

Signatories on the letter included leaders from Ben & Jerry’s Homemade, Inc., Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon, Lyft, Bain Capital, Patagonia, Yelp and other companies.

On Wednesday, Senate negotiators drafted the outline of a bill to address gun violence though some of its details remain up in the air.

“It was a constructive conversation. I’m optimistic we have a path forward,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said after a meeting about the plan.

Senators have voiced some bipartisan support for potential red flag laws, strengthened background checks and more money for mental health.

“I’m hopeful,” Coons added. “A series of concrete proposals were discussed that will make a significant difference, and I’m hopeful that in the next day that will all be reduced to a framework that includes [a] broad range of commitment in terms of dollar amount [and] purposes.”

The House late Wednesday passed a sweeping gun package on Wednesday in response to last month’s mass shootings.