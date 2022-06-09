trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

CEOs press senators on guns

by Monique Beals - 06/09/22 9:32 AM ET
AP-Matt Rourke
FILE – In this May 6, 2019 file photo, a gun rights advocate with an “I VOTED” sticker on his holster gathers with others for an annual rally on the steps of the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Legislation heading to the desk of Gov. Tom Wolf repeals long-standing laws in Pennsylvania intended to control gun-carrying and prevent public officials from shutting down firearms dealers during disaster emergencies declared by a governor. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The CEOs of more than 220 U.S. companies are pressing the Senate in a new letter to take action on gun violence. 

The letter, first obtained by Axios, calls for the senators to “take bold urgent action to address our gun violence epidemic.”

Citing recent deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas and, Buffalo, N.Y., as well the 14 mass shootings that took place in between those incidents, the business leaders said the violence has “highlighted the lack of action” from the Senate. 

“Among the affected are our employees, our customers, and the communities we work in” the CEOs wrote.

“We urge the Senate to take immediate action. Gun violence can be prevented. Our families, our communities, and our places of business are depending on you,” they added. 

Signatories on the letter included leaders from Ben & Jerry’s Homemade, Inc., Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon, Lyft, Bain Capital, Patagonia, Yelp and other companies. 

On Wednesday, Senate negotiators drafted the outline of a bill to address gun violence though some of its details remain up in the air.

“It was a constructive conversation. I’m optimistic we have a path forward,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said after a meeting about the plan. 

Senators have voiced some bipartisan support for potential red flag laws, strengthened background checks and more money for mental health. 

“I’m hopeful,” Coons added. “A series of concrete proposals were discussed that will make a significant difference, and I’m hopeful that in the next day that will all be reduced to a framework that includes [a] broad range of commitment in terms of dollar amount [and] purposes.” 

The House late Wednesday passed a sweeping gun package on Wednesday in response to last month’s mass shootings.

Tags Chris Coons

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Progressives see signs of hope fade ...
  2. Biden nominee fails on Senate floor
  3. Here are the House Republicans who ...
  4. These four Democrats voted against ...
  5. Cheney faces pivotal moment with Jan. ...
  6. Democrats frustrated by flat-footed ...
  7. Biden approval rating at all-time low ...
  8. What does a Jan. 6 hearing victory ...
  9. Biden predicts ‘mini ...
  10. Why Mike Pence will be a key figure ...
  11. Jan. 6 panel to put Trump at center ...
  12. House passes sweeping gun package in ...
  13. Kacey Musgraves accuses American ...
  14. Biden says he is weighing executive ...
  15. The Hill’s Morning Report — High ...
  16. House GOP mounts media battle in ...
  17. Negotiators craft parameters of ...
  18. The Memo: Democrats raise the stakes ...
Load more

Video

See all Video