Sanders says he would support Biden reelection bid

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said on Monday that he would support a reelection bid by President Biden if he decides to run for another term, comments that come one day after progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) declined to say whether she would endorse a Biden campaign in 2024.

Asked if he would support the president in 2024, the Vermont senator told CNN it is “a little too early,” before adding “I think Biden will probably run again, and if he runs again, I will support him.”

Sanders, who ran for the White House against Biden in 2020, also said he would not mount a primary challenge if Biden is running.

The White House reiterated on Monday that Biden is planning to run in 2024.

“To be clear, as the President has said repeatedly, he plans to run in 2024,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted.

The tweet came after Ocasio-Cortez would not say on Sunday if she would back Biden in the next upcoming presidential election if he were to run.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” the New York Democrat said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“But I think if the president has a vision, and that’s something certainly we’re all willing to entertain and examine when the time comes.”

A Morning Consult poll released last week showed 39 percent of Americans approved of his job as president, compared to 42 percent the month prior.

The president has also been juggling a handful of domestic and international issues, including high inflation, the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine and a slew of shootings across the country.

The Hill has reached out to Sanders’s office for further comment.