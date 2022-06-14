Wicker expected to miss Senate votes after COVID diagnosis

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and expects to miss Senate votes this week.

Wicker said in a release he received the positive result as part of a required test and will miss votes and Senate committee affairs this week until he is able to return in person. The positive test marks the third time Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, having previously tested positive in August and in February.

Wicker said after he tested positive in February that he is fully vaccinated and was in “good health.” He said in August that he tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms.

The seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases in the United States has mostly plateaued at about 100,000 cases per day over the past few weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The average rose from less than 30,000 in mid-April to its current standing since mid-May.