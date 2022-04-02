trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

New York mafia hitman escapes custody with less than a year left before expected release

by Brad Dress - 04/02/22 9:56 PM ET
Istock/Chalabala
Police car on the street.

Dominic Taddeo, a convicted mafia hitman, escaped from federal custody earlier this week with less than a year left before his expected release.

Taddeo, 64, escaped from custody on Monday, according to an inmate tracker from the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

The inmate, who had been transferred from a prison in Florida to a halfway house in the state, failed to return from an authorized medical appointment, according to the Democrat and Chronicle.

The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for him in Florida and in Rochester, New York, per the local outlet.

Taddeo was a hit man in the Rochester, N.Y., area. In 1992, he pleaded guilty to killing three people and other mob-related activities in the ’80s, the Democrat and Chronicle reported.

This is not the first time the mobster has fled from authorities.

Taddeo took off in the late ’80s while he was out on bail for federal weapons charges, launching a two-year manhunt, according to the Democrat and Chronicle.

He had been imprisoned at a medium-security facility in Wildwood, Fla., before he was transferred to the halfway house, the outlet noted. Taddeo had made a bid for a COVID-related release from custody, but a judge denied the request.

Taddeo would likely have been released from prison in less than a year.

Tags Dominic Taddeo Escaped inmate Federal Bureau of Prisons Florida mafia Mobster New York New York New York Rochester Wildwood

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. House approves bill legalizing...
  2. Biden’s ‘absolute’ defense...
  3. Ukrainian civilians executed,...
  4. McConnell leans hard on GOP...
  5. Cawthorn in response to...
  6. Trump’s Russia posture comes...
  7. Biden called for US energy...
  8. Democrats fractured on response to...
  9. GOP senators push Ketanji Brown...
  10. Zelensky says he believes Biden...
  11. Centrists and liberals fighting to...
  12. Health Care — House passes...
  13. Russia falters in Ukraine but...
  14. Harris says Biden administration...
  15. Ukraine regains full control of...
  16. Pope blasts Russia’s...
  17. House set to pass marijuana...
  18. Native American tribe reacquires...
Load more

Video

See all Video