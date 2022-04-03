One killed, 11 sent to hospital in Dallas concert shooting

One person was killed and 11 others were wounded in a shooting at a concert in the Dallas, Tex. area early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said officers responded to a call about a shooting at a trail ride and concert on Sunday.

Officers found the body of a male near the stage who suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was later identified as 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore.

Eleven concert-goers were transported to nearby medical facilities with injuries. One of the injured was listed in critical condition while others were in stable condition.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation indicated that one individual fired a gun into the air and another unidentified individual fired shots toward the concert crowd.

No arrests have been made in the incident, and Dallas police said the motive was also unknown.

Meanwhile in California, authorities said six people died and several others were injured following a shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning.