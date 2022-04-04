Arrest made in relation to Sacramento mass shooting that killed 6

The Sacramento Police Department (SPD) arrested a man Monday on charges of assault and illegal firearm possession after he allegedly perpetrated a mass shooting on K Street in Sacramento, Calif.

Dandre Martin, 26, is accused of shooting at least 18 people early Sunday morning, killing six, in an act the police described as “horrific.”

Twelve victims sustained gunshot wounds “ranging from minor to critical but stable,” according to police.

Police reported Sunday that at least one firearm had been found at the scene, and a second handgun was found in a residence Monday after police searched three separate locations linked to the suspect for evidence.

During and directly after the shooting, videos of what appears to be the same incident were shared across social media.

The SPD called on community members Sunday to send photos and videos to them through a “community evidence portal” for further investigation. More than 100 files had been shared with police by Monday.

Police found more than 100 expended shell casings at the scene of the shooting, indicating that the shooter had fired repeatedly for some time.

Three buildings and three vehicles were also struck by gunfire during the shooting, which occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. local time, according to police.

“Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active,” police said in a tweet at 3:52 a.m. Sunday morning.