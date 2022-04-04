People in poor counties died from COVID at nearly twice the rate of richer ones: study

Poorer counties in the U.S. reported coronavirus death rates nearly double those in wealthier ones, a new report out Monday showed.

Counties with the most people living in poverty had death rates nearly 1.5 times the rates in those with the fewest number of people living under 200 percent of the poverty line, according to the Poor People’s Campaign analysis, “A Poor People’s Pandemic Report: Mapping the Intersection of Poverty, Race and COVID-19.”

Those low-income counties saw death rates nearly five times higher than their wealthier counterparts during COVID-19 case spikes fueled by the delta variant, and nearly three times higher during the omicron variant spikes.

Overall, the report noted that the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus was higher than any other high-income country.

The income and wealth information about people who have died in the pandemic has not been collected in a systematic way, the group says, which is why the report sought to use county-level demographics.

Other research surrounding COVID-19 in low-income counties does exist, including an analysis last year that found just 1 percent of people in low-income countries were vaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of the study. At the same time, 51 percent of people in high-income countries had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Now, in the pandemic’s third year, the U.S. has recorded nearly 1 million COVID-19 deaths and over 80 million cases, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.