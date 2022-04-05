Second arrest made in Sacramento shooting

Police arrested a second suspect in Sacramento, Calif., on Tuesday in connection to Sunday’s mass shooting at a shopping strip that left six people dead and 12 others injured.

Sacramento police took 27-year-old Smiley Martin into custody a day after arresting his brother, 26-year-old Dandrae Martin, according to a press release.

Smiley Martin was at the scene of the early Sunday morning shooting and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries from gunfire, police said. An officer is supervising him while his treatment at the hospital continues.

Once he is better, Smiley Martin will be booked into Sacramento County Main Jail, where his brother is being held for assault with a firearm and for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, police said.

Smiley Martin faces charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.

Dandrae Martin is expected to appear before a judge Tuesday afternoon. According to local NBC affiliate KCRA Channel 3, Dandrae Martin has a criminal history, including past felony convictions, and has an outstanding warrant for a domestic violence charge.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg (D) on Tuesday thanked law enforcement officers for the quick apprehension of both suspects.

“Thank you to all the hardworking officers in the [Sacramento Police Department] who have worked so methodically and quickly to apprehend suspects in this horrific shooting,” the mayor tweeted.

Steinberg has expressed outrage at the tragedy, saying the number of victims was “difficult to comprehend” and that rising gun violence was a “scourge of our city, state and nation.”

Sunday’s shooting unfolded around 2 a.m. when police responded to reports of gunfire at 10th Street and K Street, a busy shopping strip usually teeming with nightlife.

Six people were pronounced dead at the scene following the shooting. Police said on Tuesday the 12 people who are injured are suffering from various degrees of injuries. The incident also damaged three buildings and three vehicles.

Immediately after the mass shooting, police recovered a stolen handgun that was converted into a weapon capable of automatic gunfire and confirmed there was more than one shooter.

Police have since received more than 170 pieces of photo and video evidence and collected more than 100 expended shell casings. Police have worked closely with the community to gather some evidence through a digital evidence portal.

“We want to thank the community for the overwhelming assistance that has been provided,” police said in the press release.