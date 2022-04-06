trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Kemp issues state of emergency in Georgia after deadly storms

by Lexi Lonas - 04/06/22 7:35 PM ET
Associated Press/Elijah Nouvelage

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has declared a state of emergency after severe storms and tornadoes hit the Peach State on Tuesday. 

The order issued Wednesday will expire April 15 at 11:59 p.m. unless renewed by the governor. 

One of the storms that hit the state killed a woman and injured nine others in Bryan County, Nexstar affiliate WSAV reported. The woman has not been publicly identified yet.

Several people were also trapped inside a courthouse in the county after a tree fell on the building. 

Thousands of households were without power on Tuesday, with the Red Cross helping the state recover from the damage. 

Mandy McWherter, regional communications director at Red Cross of South Carolina, said the organization is working to provide food, shelter and financial assistance to those affected by the storm, Nexstar affiliate WJBF reported

“We’re going to continue to be on the ground today with volunteers doing damage assessments, meeting with families, opening cases, and in those instances we’ll likely be providing financial assistance to help meet their immediate needs,” McWherter said.

Tags Brian Kemp Brian Kemp Georgia governor Red Cross storm tornadoes

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Judge issues first acquittal to ...
  2. Fauci tells Chris Wallace of ...
  3. Biden targets Putin’s ...
  4. House votes to hold Navarro and ...
  5. Judge rules Bannon cannot argue he ...
  6. GOP backlash against student loan ...
  7. Herschel Walker leads Warnock in ...
  8. GOP sends Biden warning shot on ...
  9. Protection against COVID-19 infection ...
  10. What we know about Putin’s daughters
  11. Supreme Court halts ruling against ...
  12. Pentagon: Russian forces outside ...
  13. Biden warns Amazon while rallying Big ...
  14. GOP moderates send message on Supreme ...
  15. Biden signs Postal Service reform ...
  16. Nobel economists were dead wrong on ...
  17. Jen Psaki must resign — immediately
  18. Trump endorses ‘warrior’ Marjorie ...
Load more

Video

See all Video