Kemp issues state of emergency in Georgia after deadly storms

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has declared a state of emergency after severe storms and tornadoes hit the Peach State on Tuesday.

The order issued Wednesday will expire April 15 at 11:59 p.m. unless renewed by the governor.

One of the storms that hit the state killed a woman and injured nine others in Bryan County, Nexstar affiliate WSAV reported. The woman has not been publicly identified yet.

Several people were also trapped inside a courthouse in the county after a tree fell on the building.

Thousands of households were without power on Tuesday, with the Red Cross helping the state recover from the damage.

Mandy McWherter, regional communications director at Red Cross of South Carolina, said the organization is working to provide food, shelter and financial assistance to those affected by the storm, Nexstar affiliate WJBF reported.

“We’re going to continue to be on the ground today with volunteers doing damage assessments, meeting with families, opening cases, and in those instances we’ll likely be providing financial assistance to help meet their immediate needs,” McWherter said.