University of Maryland announces temporary housing for Afghan refugees

The University of Maryland on Tuesday announced it would provide temporary housing for Afghan refugees.

The school is working with the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to house some Afghan refugees for up to a year.

The initiative is the “first-of-its-kind for a public university,” according to a statement, as the refugees will be housed in campus facilities and not school-owned houses off campus.

The refugees the university is hosting include multiple families with two adults and children. They came to the U.S. either as Afghan humanitarian parolees or Special Immigrant Visa holders.

All of the individuals were at grave risk if they would have stayed in Afghanistan due to the work they conducted to help the U.S. in the two decades forces were in their country, according to the statement.

The school says the refugees went through U.S. processes which included medical screenings and background checks.

While the refugees stay at the school, the IRC will help them create a permanent life in the U.S. with permanent housing, education and job employment.

“The University of Maryland is part of a global community, and when we have the opportunity to support humanity, we embrace it,” University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines said.

“We look forward to providing on-campus housing and being good neighbors to Afghan families,” he continued. “They are U.S. allies who have braved a terrifying situation, and we are happy that we can offer them a welcoming community as they seek permanent housing.”

Thousands of people from Afghanistan became refugees after the U.S. and other nations withdrew from the country in August 2021, with the Taliban immediately taking over.

Many fled due to fear of retaliation from the Taliban for helping the U.S.

Refugees have been slowly making their way to the U.S. as organizations and the government continue to work with local communities to provide them housing and assistance.