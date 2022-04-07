NBA won’t move All-Star Game from Utah despite transgender sports ban

The NBA confirmed Wednesday that it would not move the upcoming 2023 All-Star Game from Salt Lake City after the Utah state legislature passed a bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in sports that correspond with their gender identity.

In remarks to media at the league’s annual governors’ meeting Wednesday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said that the organization would not move the showcase due to politics.

“At least our initial view, working with the Utah Jazz,” Silver told the media, “is that we’re going to have to find a way to … create an inclusive environment for our game rather than take the position that we have somehow an independent ability to change the minds of the voters of Utah in this.”

The league had previously moved the All-Star Game in 2017 from Charlotte to New Orleans over North Carolina’s so-called bathroom bill, which prohibited transgender people from using the restroom that corresponded with their gender identity.

The legislation was later repealed in 2019, when Charlotte was the host city of the annual weekend festivities, the Post noted.

The Utah legislation, H.B. 11, was vetoed by Gov. Spencer Cox (R) late last month after he signaled that he would do so before the bill came across his desk.

However, the legislature overrode his veto shortly afterward and the law is slated to take effect July 1.

Silver added that the league has been in contact with Utah Jazz team officials about the new bill, noting that “making threats” to move the All-Star Game again wouldn’t be the most “constructive” option, the Post reported.

In a tweet last month, Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith expressed his opposition to the new anti-LGBT legislation.

“This bill was rushed, flawed, and won’t hold up over time. I’m hopeful we can find a better way,” Smith said. “Regardless, to all in the LGBTQ+ community, you’re safe with us.”

In a statement to The Hill Thursday, a spokesperson for Cox said: “As both governor and an avid basketball fan, Gov. Cox is excited for the NBA All-Star Game to come to Utah and looks forward to welcoming the world to this event next year.”

The Hill has reached out to the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association for comment and more information.