Three dead after robbery at Georgia shooting range

Three people were killed during the robbery of a shooting range in Grantville, Ga., Friday evening.

The Grantville Police Department said in a Facebook post that the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting, Tommy Hawk, was found dead at the scene by officers along with his wife Evelyn Hawk and 19-year-old grandson, Luke Hawk.

Officers arrived at the scene of the robbery two and a half hours after it had occurred, according to the department. Police said robbers took about 40 weapons from the shooting range as well as the security camera system.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working on the case along with the Grantville Police Department and Coweta County Sheriff Departments due to the large number of firearms acquired by the robbers.

The department also called on residents to report suspicious vehicles that may have been parked at the shooting range from 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

“Anyone having driven by the shooting range during the time frame of 530pm to 630 pm that may have seen vehicles other than a white Ford dually truck and a black Ford expedition are asked to contact the police department,” the statement read.

“Let’s keep Richard Hawk and Family in our prayers,” the police department wrote, referring to Luke Hawk’s father, who is the Coweta County Coroner.

The Hill has reached out to the Grantville Police Department, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for comment.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations referred The Hill to the Grantville Police Department for a statement on the incident.