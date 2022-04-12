trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Hochul says NYC subway shooting suspect still at large

by Caroline Vakil - 04/12/22 12:40 PM ET
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
John Minchillo/Associated Press

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said Tuesday that the suspect involved in a New York City subway train car shooting remains at large.

“This is an active shooter situation,” she said.

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a press conference that a suspect, wearing what appeared to be a gas mask, opened a canister from his bag that filled the train with smoke and opened fire just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Officials said that 16 patients were injured following the incident, including 10 who had suffered gunshot wounds. Five victims were described as being in critical but stable condition.

Sewell said that the incident was not currently being investigated as an act of terrorism. Officials noted there were no known explosive devices on the city’s trains currently.

Officials described the suspect as a Black man wearing a “green construction type vest and a hooded sweatshirt.” 

Hochul decried the violence, calling the suspect “so coldhearted,” demanding an end to the gun violence and describing crime in the city as an “insanity that is seizing our city.”

“No more mass shootings. No more disrupting lives,” Hochul said. 

“It has to end. It ends now, and we are sick and tired of reading headlines about crime whether they’re mass shootings or the loss of a teenage girl or a 13-year-old. It has to stop,” she added.

Hochul noted she was in communication with New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), who was not at the press conference given his recent COVID-19 diagnosis. Officials are set to give another update on the situation later on Tuesday.

The incident comes one day after President Biden announced a ban on ghost guns, or unlicensed gun manufacturing kits.

Updated: 1:09 p.m.

Tags Eric Adams Kathy Hochul

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; ...
  2. GOP pollster says Republicans are ...
  3. Putin: West’s sanctions have ...
  4. Romney, now a GOP maverick, undecided ...
  5. Manchin on inflation: Biden ...
  6. Zelensky on NATO: ‘No longer ...
  7. Putin claims Russia ‘had no other ...
  8. Trump knocks Pennsylvania governor ...
  9. New York lt. gov. arrested on ...
  10. Why the latest rise in COVID-19 cases ...
  11. The disturbing misuse of DOJ by the ...
  12. DeSantis signs law that supports ...
  13. US carrier group operating off Korean ...
  14. Biden approval rating at lowest point ...
  15. Future of Jobs Summit
  16. Florida Legislature will let DeSantis ...
  17. Steve Israel: A bump in Biden ...
  18. Democrats rebel against leadership ...
Load more

Video

See all Video