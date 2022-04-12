Hochul says NYC subway shooting suspect still at large

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said Tuesday that the suspect involved in a New York City subway train car shooting remains at large.

“This is an active shooter situation,” she said.

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a press conference that a suspect, wearing what appeared to be a gas mask, opened a canister from his bag that filled the train with smoke and opened fire just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Officials said that 16 patients were injured following the incident, including 10 who had suffered gunshot wounds. Five victims were described as being in critical but stable condition.

Sewell said that the incident was not currently being investigated as an act of terrorism. Officials noted there were no known explosive devices on the city’s trains currently.

Officials described the suspect as a Black man wearing a “green construction type vest and a hooded sweatshirt.”

Hochul decried the violence, calling the suspect “so coldhearted,” demanding an end to the gun violence and describing crime in the city as an “insanity that is seizing our city.”

“No more mass shootings. No more disrupting lives,” Hochul said.

“It has to end. It ends now, and we are sick and tired of reading headlines about crime whether they’re mass shootings or the loss of a teenage girl or a 13-year-old. It has to stop,” she added.

Hochul noted she was in communication with New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), who was not at the press conference given his recent COVID-19 diagnosis. Officials are set to give another update on the situation later on Tuesday.

The incident comes one day after President Biden announced a ban on ghost guns, or unlicensed gun manufacturing kits.

Updated: 1:09 p.m.