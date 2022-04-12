NYPD identifies ‘person of interest’ in NYC subway shooting investigation

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has identified a “person of interest” in its investigation of the subway shooting this morning that injured more than two dozen individuals.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig told reporters on Tuesday that authorities are trying to locate Frank R. James, 62. The department posted photos of him on Twitter, and is asking the public for information on his whereabouts.

Essig said authorities recovered a U-Haul key at the scene, which led to the recovery of a U-Haul van in Brooklyn. James is believed to be the renter of the van. Authorities said the vehicle was rented in Philadelphia.

“The male who we believe is the renter of this U-Haul in Philadelphia is a Frank R. James, male 62 years old, with addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia,” Essig said at a news conference. “We are endeavoring to locate him to determine his connection to the subway shooting, if any.”

At least 23 people were injured in Brooklyn on Tuesday when a gunman opened fire in a Manhattan-bound subway car. The suspect also opened two canisters that dispensed smoke throughout the car.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said 10 people were injured by gunfire, and 13 others were injured as they rushed to exit the train station or suffered from smoke inhalation.