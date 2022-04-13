Boston police will increase presence at subways following Brooklyn shooting

Boston’s police force will increase its presence around subway stations as the city prepares for the Boston Marathon on Monday, following a shooting on a Brooklyn subway train.

Boston police Superintendent-In-Chief Gregory Long said at a press conference Tuesday that although there is no credible threat to the city at this point, the police force is closely monitoring any suspicious activity.

“There is no known credible threat to the marathon. Like everybody else, we’re monitoring the situation in New York,” Long said, noting that Boston’s police department has been in touch with the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the FBI.

“In the short term, you can expect to see an increased police presence around [Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority] stations the next couple of days through the weekend,” he said, referring to Boston’s public transportation agency. “In terms of Monday, depending on what kind of information we have and intelligence, we’ll adjust our assets accordingly around the marathon.”

Boston officials already have heightened security protocols for the marathon after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, during which three people were killed.

The city’s police force will have uniformed and undercover members along the marathon route Monday and will also have cameras set up to monitor the crowd.

Long’s comments come after at least 23 people were injured Tuesday when a man opened fire on a subway car between the 59th Street and 36th Street stations in Brooklyn. The NYPD officially named Frank James, 62, as a suspect in the shooting Wednesday morning.

Boston officials have said they are expecting notably large crowds for Monday’s marathon, as it is taking place on its traditional April date for the first time in three years after disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.