Author says Ohio school district banned unicorn book ahead of reading

An Ohio school district caused an uproar earlier this month after an author said that one of his books, which features a unicorn and teaches about self-acceptance, was excluded during a school presentation.

Author Jason Tharp told WBNS that he heard that a parent had raised concerns about an anticipated presentation of his book called “It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn,” the cover of which includes rainbow lettering.

Following a conversation with a building principal over the phone, he was ultimately asked not to include either his unicorn book or a separate book, “It’s Okay to Smell Good,” in his anticipated presentation, the CBS affiliate noted.

“I just straight up asked him, ‘Does somebody think I made a gay book?’ ” Tharp told The Washington Post in an interview, referring to his conversation with the school principal. “And he said, ‘Yes. … The concern is that you’re coming with an agenda to recruit kids to become gay.’”

Tharp, who told WBNS he had a hard time fitting in amongst his peers as a child himself, told the CBS affiliate he believed books can “save people.”

“I got lost in books, and it taught me that it was OK to be creative, and it was OK to think different, and so that was what my mission was with this book was just to write something that helped kids understand it is good that you’re different than me, and it is good because we can learn something from each other. And a unicorn’s the best way to do it because kids love unicorns,” Tharp told WBNS.

He told the CBS affiliate he ended up doing the presentation and excluding both books, saying he was disappointed.

Jeremy Froehlich, interim superintendent to the school district, explained to WBNS that a parent had reached out to him a day before the author’s scheduled visit, saying “They just wanted to make sure that we vetted the book and our staff thought that they had vetted it.”

WBNS said an emergency school board meeting was held to address the controversy following the presentation.

The Hill has reached out to Froehlich for comment.