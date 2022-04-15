New York honors ‘frontline heroes’ from subway shooting

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) and other officials on Friday honored “frontline heroes” who assisted during the subway shooting earlier this week that left 23 people wounded.

Officials honored roughly half a dozen people working with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) or bus shuttle service at the time of shooting, indicating more would be honored in the days ahead.

“Your actions were indicative of what’s great about the service that you deliver every day, in general, but specifically the service you deliver during times of crisis,” Adams said during the ceremony in remarks delivered virtually.

“As a former transit police officer, I’ve witnessed throughout the years how often you rise to the occasion during difficult times. You … personified what’s great about our subway system and our MTA system overall.”

"This week New York City showed the entire globe what our city is and always has been about: courage, heroism, quick thinking and decisive action."



– @NYCMayor honoring the frontline heroes of the Sunset Park shooting. pic.twitter.com/QIupPiT93z — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) April 15, 2022

Earlier this week, officials apprehended and charged Frank James with a federal count of terrorism after he allegedly set off two smoke canisters while on a subway car and later allegedly fired 33 shots.

Close to two dozen people were injured during the incident, including 10 people who suffered gunshot wounds.

Federal prosecutors alleged that the incident was “entirely premeditated,” and James was denied bail on Thursday.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace called the attack a “dark day” in a statement following the charges.

“The bright spots of the incredible heroism of our fellow New Yorkers helping each other in a time of crisis, the quick response by our first responders, and the hard work by all of our law enforcement partners that has been ongoing truly shines bright,” Peace said.