One person shot at Myrtle Beach attraction

One person was shot at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Saturday evening.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that the injured individual was receiving treatment. The police department said officers would remain on the scene while the investigation was taking place.

Authorities responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at the just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

“Anyone with information is encouraged to contact” the department, authorities said.

The Myrtle Beach shooting occurred the same day 12 people were injured in a shooting at a mall in Columbia, South Carolina. Ten people were injured from gunshot wounds, two of whom were in critical but stable condition. Two other individuals were injured in a stampede, officials said.

Police arrested suspect Jewayne M. Price, 22, in connection with the incident. He was one of the three people that police initially detained as people of interest. Price is expected to be charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Another shooting occurred early Sunday morning in Pittsburgh, leaving two people dead. The incident took place at a party at a short-term rental property where more than 200 people were in attendance. Authorities said a number of the individuals inside were underage.

At least 11 individuals were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Two men who had been shot died at the hospital.

Other individuals were injured when they tried to run away from the incident, officials said. Some of those people tried jumping out of the windows of the building.

As many as 50 rounds were fired inside the party, with several more dispatched outside.

–The Associated Press contributed to this report.