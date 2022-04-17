Late-season winter storm threatens to drop snow on Northeast

Snow is in the forecast across the Northeast as a late-season winter storm looks set to sweep across New England and northern New York state Monday evening into Tuesday.

Northern counties in New York, which are expected to see the worst of the storm, could see up to half a foot of snow, according to The National Weather Service.

Snow is expected to begin falling in the interior of New England by Tuesday afternoon.

A winter mix of rain and snow is also expected in northeast Pennsylvania as well as central New York state.

It’s unclear whether some regions in the Northeast will receive mostly rain or snow, per the National Weather Service.

In high altitude, mountainous areas, an even greater accumulation of snowfall will occur. In the Catskill Mountains, Adirondack Mountains, Berkshire Mountains, White Mountains, and Green Mountains, areas above 2,000 feet are expected to see about eight inches of snow.

The National Weather Service reports that the snow is expected to be “quite heavy” due to the current moisture levels, and that the heavy snow could lead to hazardous travel, tree damage, as well as power outages.

Late season snowfall is not particularly uncommon in the northeast, The Washington Post reports. However, many regions throughout the area, including the mid-Atlantic, will likely record record low temperatures for April 18.