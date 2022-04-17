trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Late-season winter storm threatens to drop snow on Northeast

by Maureen Breslin - 04/17/22 8:23 PM ET
Associated Press/Susan Walsh

Snow is in the forecast across the Northeast as a late-season winter storm looks set to sweep across New England and northern New York state Monday evening into Tuesday.

Northern counties in New York, which are expected to see the worst of the storm, could see up to half a foot of snow, according to The National Weather Service.

Snow is expected to begin falling in the interior of New England by Tuesday afternoon.

A winter mix of rain and snow is also expected in northeast Pennsylvania as well as central New York state.

It’s unclear whether some regions in the Northeast will receive mostly rain or snow, per the National Weather Service.

In high altitude, mountainous areas, an even greater accumulation of snowfall will occur. In the Catskill Mountains, Adirondack Mountains, Berkshire Mountains, White Mountains, and Green Mountains, areas above 2,000 feet are expected to see about eight inches of snow.

The National Weather Service reports that the snow is expected to be “quite heavy” due to the current moisture levels, and that the heavy snow could lead to hazardous travel, tree damage, as well as power outages.

Late season snowfall is not particularly uncommon in the northeast, The Washington Post reports. However, many regions throughout the area, including the mid-Atlantic, will likely record record low temperatures for April 18.

Tags Boston Buffalo Massachusetts New Hampshire New York northeast snow snowstorm Syracuse United States Vermont weather winter storm

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Christie says Trump midterm ...
  2. FDA investigating Lucky Charms amid ...
  3. McCarthy says Russia would not have ...
  4. Trump Easter messages skewer Democrats
  5. For Easter, Trump plays Judas
  6. Three cases to watch as Supreme Court ...
  7. Twitter faces the ‘nightmare’ of ...
  8. Ohio politics: A cesspool of GOP ...
  9. Psaki pushes back against Fox ...
  10. Focus on Jan. 6 ‘Stop the ...
  11. Zelensky won’t give up territory in ...
  12. GOP shadow primary gains steam ahead ...
  13. Russia committed to compelling ...
  14. Russia pushes Finland, Sweden into ...
  15. 'Saturday Night Live' offers Easter ...
  16. Ukrainian governor says city of ...
  17. Zelensky says up to 3,000 Ukrainian ...
  18. Ukrainian prime minister: More ...
Load more

Video

See all Video