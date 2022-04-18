New York AG says she won’t be bullied by Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) shot back at former President Trump after he took a swipe at her on Sunday, saying she would not be “bullied or intimidated.”

Trump sent out a sent out a message through his Save America PAC that said, “Happy Easter to failed gubernatorial candidate and racist Attorney General Letitia James.”

“May she remain healthy despite the fact that she will continue to drive business out of New York while at the same time keeping crime, death, and destruction in New York!” he said.

Trump has regularly taken shots at James over her investigation into the Trump Organization and allegations that it misrepresented its value to attract investors. On multiple occasions he has attempted to have the investigation halted through the courts.

In a Monday statement, James’s office said Trump was “entitled to defend himself in court.”

“However, this attorney general will not be bullied or intimidated by the former president,” the statement continued. “The courts have ruled time and time again that the office’s investigation into Mr. Trump and his financial dealings is legitimate and lawful, and Attorney General James will continue to follow the facts and the law wherever they may lead. Nothing will dissuade her from pursuing justice.”

James recently asked New York state Judge Arthur Engoron to hold Trump in contempt over his failure to comply with a court order to provide certain documents.

Last month, a judge ordered Trump and his two eldest children — Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump — to sit for depositions, which Trump has appealed. The former president has repeatedly decried James’s investigation as being politically motivated.