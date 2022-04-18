Trump tears into Arizona GOP Senate candidate over 2020 election

Former President Trump criticized Arizona attorney general and GOP Senate candidate Mark Brnovich in a statement on Monday.

Trump claimed Brnovich had received “massive information on the fraud and so-called ‘irregularities’” surrounding the 2020 election but “seems to be doing nothing about it.”

The former president said the attorney general’s report “recites some of the many horrible things that happened in that very dark period of American history but, rather than go after the people that committed these election crimes, it looks like he is just going to ‘kick the can down the road’ and stay in that middle path of non-controversy.“

“What a shame for the Great State of Arizona,” Trump added.

Brnovich has long had a complicated relationship with Trump as a result of the former president’s unproven and widespread claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election that included specific references to Arizona, which Joe Biden won.

In a report earlier this month, the attorney general found that Maricopa County’s 2020 election results had “serious vulnerabilities” but did not allege that mass fraud took place in the election.

His report did cite “instances of election fraud by individuals who have been or will be prosecuted for various election crimes.”

Trump, in his statement, said: “The good news is Arizona has some very good people running for election to the U.S. Senate. I will be making an Endorsement in the not too distant future!”

The race for Arizona’s Senate seats is expected to be one of the most competitive in the country. With a crowded Republican primary lineup, an endorsement from Trump could prove to make a difference in the election.

As of early April, a poll indicated that 44 percent of likely Republican voters in Arizona said they were unsure about who to support in the election. That same poll showed that Brnovich received 21 percent support from respondents.