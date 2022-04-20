Michigan state senator: Fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya ‘could easily have happened to me’

Michigan state Sen. Adam Hollier (D) said Wednesday that the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, the 26-year-old Black man who was killed by a Michigan police officer after a traffic stop, could have happened to him.

“I know this could be me on any day,” Hollier, who is Black, wrote in an opinion piece published in USA Today.

“Black and Indigenous people are killed by the police at the highest rates. For all victims of fatal police shootings, the average age at death is 34. I’m 36,” he also said.

Hollier also called for police reform in his piece, saying it has been needed for decades.

“God willing, we will have solved this problem before my son is old enough, but 15 years ago we were dealing with this, 20 years ago we were dealing with this, even 60 years ago we were dealing with the need for police reform,” Hollier wrote.

“This is not something that just happens. This is the reality of being a Black man. This is the reality of the world we live in. And it’s got to change,” he added.

Lyoya was killed earlier this month. Officials released footage of his death just last week, prompting nationwide outrage.

“I intend to continue to be as forthright and transparent as possible during the ongoing Michigan State Police investigation, while maintaining my duty to protect the integrity of that investigation in the interests of justice and accountability,” Grand Rapids police chief Eric Winstrom said in a statement when the footage was released.

But the Grand Rapids Police Department has been involved with several other incidents involving alleged excessive use of force, including a Grand Rapids police officer repeatedly punching a 26-year-old Black man in the head during a stop for littering in 2021 and an 11-year-old girl being held at gunpoint during the search for a woman responsible for a stabbing in 2017.

“This was a preventable death,” Miriam Aukerman, senior staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Michigan, previously told The Hill of Lyoya’s killing.

“This was a predictable death. This death did not need to happen, but people have been saying for years that this death is coming,” she added of the community’s longtime calls for police accountability.