Ex-scout suing MLB team over vaccine firing

A former Major League Baseball scout is suing the Washington Nationals for firing him after he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The scout, Bernard “Benny” Gallo, on Wednesday filed a complaint against the Washington, D.C. MLB team, claiming that he objected to the COVID-19 vaccine for religious reasons. He was fired in August as a result of his refusal to get the shot when his exemption request was denied, according to a press release from the attorneys representing Gallo.

His lawsuit seeks “to have his firing reversed, his employment reinstated, backpay awarded, and restitution for the malicious deprivation of his rights,” the release said.

Prior to his firing, Gallo was also elected vice president of the Southern California Scouts Association, a role he also lost as a result of his firing.

The Nationals imposed a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Aug. 12 that required vaccination by Aug. 26.

But attorney Charles LiMandri alleges that the mandate did not include the Nationals’ team baseball players as MLB union members were not required to be vaccinated though it was encouraged.

“The dismissal of Mr. Gallo and the denial of his request for a religious exemption is discriminatory and unlawful,” LiMandri said in a statement.

The Athletic previously reported in September that eight scouts from the Nationals had been cut from the team, at least two of whom were fired as a direct result of the vaccination policy. The other firings were reportedly performance-based but it was not clear what the vaccination status of those scouts was.

