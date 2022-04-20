trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Dollar store employee charged with murder in shoplifting suspect’s death

by Olafimihan Oshin - 04/20/22 2:34 PM ET
Istock/Chalabala
Police car on the street.

Authorities say a dollar store employee has been charged with murder in the shooting of a man suspected of attempting to shoplift from the store. 

In a statement on Tuesday, the Houston Police Department (HPD) said officers on Sunday responded to a Family Dollar store, where they found that Antonio E. Batres, an employee at the store, had shot the victim. 

The Houston Chronicle reported that the victim has been identified as 49-year-old Troy Odom. 

Citing the findings of a preliminary investigation, authorities said store employees confronted Odom when he attempted to shoplift from the store, leading to him and Batres getting into a physical altercation. 

While Odom had his back turned, Batres pulled out a firearm and shot him several times, police said. 

Odom was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Batres, 21, has been charged with murder for his role in the incident. Batres had been a part-time employee at the Family Dollar store for two or three months, the Chronicle reported. 

Batres is currently being held in police custody on a $75,000 bond and has remained jailed since his arrest, according to the newspaper.

Tags Family Dollar Family Dollar Houston Houston Police Department Houston Police Department Houston Police Department Shooting Texas

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Ethics group slams Psaki for comments ...
  2. Tennessee Republicans remove ...
  3. Secretly recorded call adds to ...
  4. All hope isn’t lost for Democrats ...
  5. Biden appeal of judge’s mask ...
  6. Judge’s ‘textualist’ ruling on ...
  7. Defense & National Security ...
  8. Explained: DeSantis’s effort to end ...
  9. Russia test launches intercontinental ...
  10. Putin says 'tragedy' in Donbas ...
  11. The Memo: Left and right accuse Biden ...
  12. The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden ...
  13. Romney says Biden needs to ditch ...
  14. Education Dept estimates 40K ...
  15. Trump says he doesn’t have any ...
  16. Psilocybin, the active ingredient in ...
  17. CNN+ may be warning sign for streamed ...
  18. DeSantis: Florida lawmakers to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video