Dallas, families sue church, promoter after deadly concert shooting

The City of Dallas and the families of two shooting victims are suing entities involved with the incident that killed one person and injured several others at a concert.

The Dallas City Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday that the city is suing Germaud L. Lyons, an event promoter known as “Bossman Bubba,” and St. John Missionary Baptist Church, claiming they violated city code and lacked the necessary authorization to host the concert.

“Following an investigation in which 11 people were shot and one individual was killed at a large unpermitted outdoor event, CAO filed a lawsuit against the property owner and promoter to address ongoing violations of the city code by seeking injunctive relief and civil penalties,” the office said in a tweet.

It was not clear if the church or Lyons had attorneys at this time.

The legal battles come after an April 2 shooting at a Dallas concert called the “Second Annual Epic Easter Bike Out & Field Party” killed one and injured at least 11 people.

Families of two victims, including 22-year-old Jazmin Anderson, who was shot in the head, and a 14-year-old who was shot in the thigh, are also suing for $1 million from the church, promoters, entertainers and the entertainment venue, WFAA, a local ABC affiliate, reported.

The lawsuit for the 14-year-old said “failures to properly plan, design, manage, operate, staff, secure, permit, and/or supervise the event was a direct and proximate cause” for the girl’s injuries, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“You should be held responsible for the lives that you affected. We’re going to make sure we do everything possible,” Chris Mazzola, an attorney for Anderson’s family, told WFAA.

“The road was so blocked, congested, that there is really one road in, and one road out,” he added, calling the lack of safety and security measures at the event “reckless, irresponsible, selfish.”

The Hill has reached out to Mazzola for comment.