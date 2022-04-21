Georgia police say no one survived plane crash near General Mills facility

Georgia police confirmed on Thursday that no one survived after a plane crashed near a General Mills manufacturing facility.

The captain of the Covington, Ga., police department said in an email to The Hill on Thursday that close to 7 p.m. local time, a plane was “traveling from the area of the Covington Airport,” then later headed in the northeast direction after veering off sharply and “went down crashing into 3 empty tractor trailers on the property of General Mills.”

Capt. Ken Malcolm said there were no survivors in the crash, but he noted that there was no information at the time on how many people were on the plane at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson for General Mills said the incident happened near the company’s manufacturing facility in Covington, adding that no employees had been injured by the crash.

A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman said that both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) would be investigating the incident, saying the NTSB will be leading the investigation.