DC Woman escapes attack through window with legs tied: police

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Friday a woman survived a fall after she was attacked in her Northwest Washington, D.C., apartment, where a ghost gun was found during the investigation.

Police said in a statement Friday they made an arrest Thursday after they responded to calls that a woman fell from her apartment on the eighth floor.

When the police got to the scene, the woman was on the ground with her legs tied and in critical condition. The suspect, Kylee Jamal Palmer, fled before police arrived.

As the police searched the apartment, they found a rifle-style ghost gun that allegedly belonged to the suspect.

Palmer came back to the scene of the crime later that night and was arrested and charged with assault with an intent to kill, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, according to the police.

The woman went to a hospital to treat her injuries.

The incident came the same month the Biden administration vowed to crack down on ghost guns in the U.S.

President Biden said earlier in April he is banning unlicensed ghost gun kits, such as “buy build shoot” kits. “These guns are weapons of choice for many criminals,” Biden said. “We’re going to do everything we can to deprive them of that choice and when we find them, put them in jail for a long, long time.”